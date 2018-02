Feb 8 (Reuters) - SENIVITA SOZIAL GGMBH:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH INP GROUP IN THE AREA OF RESIDENTIAL CARE FACILITIES

* INP GROUP ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL CARE FACILITY FROM SVS AND IS INTERESTED TO ACQUIRE FURTHER FACILITIES

* EXPECTS HIGH EXTRAORDINARY INCOME FOR 2018 FROM THE TRANSACTIONS

* SEES POSITIVE RESULT ALSO IN OPERATING BUSINESS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)