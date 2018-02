BRIEF-Zastal Signs Debt Restructuring Deals

Feb 8 (Reuters) - ZASTAL SA :

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT SIGNED DEALS WITH ITS CREDITORS ON DEBT RESTRUCTURING

* AS RESULT THE COMPANY‘S LIABILITIES HAVE DECREASED BY 67.9 MLN ZLOTYS

* TWO CREDITORS ACQUIRED 48.5 MLN NEWLY ISSUED SERIES VI SHARES OF ZASTAL AT TOTAL ISSUE PRICE OF 48.5 MLN ZLOTYS, FOLLOWING WHICH COMPANY‘S SHARE CAPITAL INCREASED TO 82.0 MLN ZLOTYS

* ZASTAL ALSO SIGNED DEAL ON TRANSFER OF PROPERTY RIGHTS TO 60,000 SERIES A SHARES OF LANDEX SP. Z O.O. OF 13.1 MLN ZLOTY ASSET VALUE AND ANOTHER DEAL ON TRANSFER OF PROPERTY RIGHTS TO 8,168 SERIES A BONDS ISSUED BY BENTEN SP. Z O.O. OF 6.4 MLN ZLOTY ASSET VALUE

