Feb 8 (Reuters) - Polinvest 7 S.a.r.l, Tomasz Pruszczynski:

* SAY THAT 916,892 SARE SHARES HAD BEEN SUBSCRIBED FOR IN THE COURSE OF A TENDER OFFER

* THUS, THE TENDER CONDITION HAS BEEN FULFILLED

* TOMASZ PRUSZCZYNSKI AND POLINVEST 7 ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR 1.7 MILLION OF SARE SHARES IN DEC. 2017

