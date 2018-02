Feb 9 (Reuters) - VITRUVIO REAL ESTATE SOCIMI SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY ASSET VALUATION AT END-DECEMBER AT OVER 170 MILLION EUROS, UP 3.9 PCT VERSUS VALUATION AT JUNE 30, 2017

* NAV PER SHARE AT END-DECEMBER AT14.26 EUROS

Source text: bit.ly/2FYNV7B bit.ly/2nU7uXu

