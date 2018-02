Feb 9 (Reuters) - LOGICOM PUBLIC LTD :

* ITS SUBSIDIARY NAJADA HOLDINGS LIMITED, BUYS THE ENTIRE INTEREST OF AN ASSET IN STROVOLOS, NICOSIA

* PURCHASE PRICE AGREED ON THE AMOUNT OF EUR 8.1 MLN, PLUS 19 PCT VAT (9.7 MLN IN TOTAL)

