BRIEF-Enertronica Says Acquires Tecnobus To Enter Electric Mobility Sector

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Enertronica SpA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED A PRELIMINARY CONTRACT FOR BRAND AND KNOW-HOW ACQUISITION FROM TECNOBUS SPA

* THE PLAN INCLUDES THE SETUP OF BUSX, A NEW COMPANY THAT WILL BE 85% OWNED BY ENERTRONICA

* BUSX WILL PRODUCE AND SELL EXCLUSIVELY SMALL ELECTRIC BUSES AND ELECTRIC SPECIAL COMMERCIAL VEHICLES

* THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE PROJECT WILL COUNT ON ABOUT EURO 5 MILLION INVESTMENTS IN 2018-2021

* THE ACQUISITION OF BRAND AND KNOW-HOW WILL REPRESENT ABOUT EURO 800,000 OF THE SAID INVESTMENTS

* FINAL CLOSING SHALL TAKE PLACE WITHIN 4 MONTHS FROM THE PRELIMINARY CONTRACT

