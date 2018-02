Feb 12 (Reuters) - R22 SA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY THAT ITS UNIT H88 SA ACQUIRED 100 PCT STAKE IN SEOFABRYKA SP. Z O. O. FROM KODIKA SP. Z O.O. FOR 2.8 MLN ZLOTYS

* SEOFABRYKA FOCUSES ON SEO (SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION) AND SEMI (SEARCH ENGINE MARKETING) SERVICES GENERATING AROUND 2 MILLION ZLOTYS OF REVENUE PER YEAR

