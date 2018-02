Feb 14(Reuters) - GRUPA ZYWIEC:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS MANAGEMENT BOARD WILL RECOMMEND PAYING OUT DIVIDEND OF 26 ZLOTYS PER SHARE FOR 2017

* TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THAT 11 ZLOTYS PER SHARE HAD ALREADY BEEN PAID IN ADVANCE, THE REMAINING AMOUNT OF 15 ZLOTYS PER SHARE WOULD BE DISTRIBUTED TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

