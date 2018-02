Feb 14 (Reuters) - HIGHLIGHT EVENT AND ENTERTAINMENT AG :

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY COMPLETION OF TAKEOVER BID TO SHAREHOLDERS OF CONSTANTIN MEDIEN AG

* HLEE HOLDS 30 PCT IN CMAG, TOGETHER WITH HLC HAS INTEREST OF 78.38 PCT IN CMAG​

* SUSPENSION OF SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT BETWEEN BERNHARD AND ROSMARIE BURGENER, SIAG AND ALEXANDER STUDHALTER

* PARTIAL SUSPENSION OF ACTING IN CONCERT OBLIGATION OF FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT BETWEEN PARTIES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)