Feb 19 (Reuters) - ROBYG SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY ITS UNITS, ROBYG PRAGA INVESTMENT I SP. Z O.O. AND ROBYG CONSTRUCTION POLAND SP. Z O.O., ACQUIRED RIGHTS AND DUTIES OF A GENERAL PARTNER AND A LIMITED PARTNER IN FOUR UNITS OF CPD SA FOR 82.00 MILLION ZLOTYS

Source texts for Eikon:,

Further companies coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)