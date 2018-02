Feb 20 (Reuters) - Schloss Wachenheim AG:

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT), AT EUR 19.4 MILLION, WAS 8.4% HIGHER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* H1 SALES REVENUE INCREASED BY 6.8% TO EUR 182.4 MILLION

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 13.8 MLN VS EUR 13.0 MLN YR AGO

* CONFIRMS 2017/2018 OUTLOOK

