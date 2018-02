Feb 20 (Reuters) - GINO ROSSI SA

* SAID ON MONDAY THE COMPANY RECEIVED FROM MONNARI TRADE SA AN INITIAL PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE 100 PERCENT OF STAKE IN SIMPLE CREATIVE PRODUCTS SA

* TOTAL AMOUNT OF THE DEAL BETWEEN 46.0 MILLION ZLOTYS AND 50.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* GINO ROSSI TO GRANT MONNARI TRADE CONSENT FOR EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS UNTIL FEB 23

* THE TALKS ARE EXPECTED TO CONCLUDE BY APRIL 30

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)