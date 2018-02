DUBLIN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Kerry Group:

CFO says sees 2018 as being ‘pretty flat or deflationary’ in terms of commodity prices

CEO says acquisition pipeline strong across all regions, probably less in Asia in 2018 than 2017

CEO says will probably take a bit of time for weak dairy markets to reach equilibrium

CEO, asked about share price fall, says not concerned, says ‘our game is the long game’ (Reporting by Conor Humphries)