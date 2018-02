Feb 21 (Reuters) - NYESA VALORES CORPORACION SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY GEM GLOBAL YIELD FUND WILL SUBSCRIBE TO NYESA‘S SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE OF 2.6 MILLION EUROS

* NYESA TO ISSUE 43.6 MILLION NEW SHARES AT 0.0585 EURO EACH, INCLUDING 0.0435 EURO OF SHARE PREMIUM

* NOMINAL VALUE OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE AMOUNTS TO 653,953 EUROS

