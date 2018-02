EAA names leads for no-grow EUR1bn 3yr, guidance MS-20 area

LONDON, Feb 21 (IFR) -

* Guidance MS-20 area for EUR1bn no-grow. TBP today. Due 25 Feb 2021, pay 28 Feb, off DIP, German law, Duesseldorf listing, 100k/100k denoms, Reg S bearer (Tefra C). Short first coupon. (7:54am)

Erste Abwicklungsanstalt, (Ticker: ERSTAA), rated Aa1/AA-/AAA (all stable), has mandated Barclays, BofAML, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Rabobank for a EUR1bn 3yr senior unsecured transaction. Target market: eligible counterparties and professional clients (all distribution channels). (7:54am)