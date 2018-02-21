EIB names leads for EUR1bn 1.125% April 2033 EARN tap, guidance MS-13 area

LONDON, Feb 21 (IFR) -

* Guidance MS-13 area for EUR1bn size. Pricing today. Due 13 Apr 2033, pay 28 Feb, off EARNs prog, Lux listing, 1k denoms. Immediate funge with XS1612977717. Short first coupon. (8am)

The European Investment Bank (EIB), rated Aaa/AAA/AAA (all stable) has mandated BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, SG CIB and UniCredit as joint lead managers for its forthcoming increase of the 1.125% 13 April 2033 EARN (current outstanding EUR3bn). The transaction will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions. FCA/ICMA stabilisation. The manufacturer target markets (MIFID II product governance) as assessed by the lead managers are retail, eligible counterparties and professional (all distribution channels). (8am)