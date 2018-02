Feb 21 (Reuters) - BDF SA:

* WSE DECIDED ON TUESDAY TO SUSPEND TRADING IN BDF‘S SHARES AS OF FEB. 21

* WSE ALSO OBLIGED THE COMPANY TO PUBLISH WITHIN 45 DAYS ANALYSIS OF THE COMPANY‘S FINANCIAL AND ECONOMIC SITUATION AS WELL AS ITS FUTURE PERSPECTIVES IN A FORM OF CURRENT REPORT

