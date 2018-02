LONDON, Feb 21 (IFR) - The Bank of England (Aa2/AA/AA) has mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup and JP Morgan as lead managers for a US dollar three-year bond, according to a lead.

The benchmark Reg S/144A transaction is expected to be launched in the coming weeks, subject to market conditions. Fees total 10 cents. (Editing by Philip Wright)