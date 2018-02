Feb 22 (Reuters) - SARE SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IN RESULT OF TENDER OFFER POLINVEST 7 ACQUIRED 1,499,720 SHARES OF SARE REPRESENTING 65.45% STAKE OF COMPANY

* POLINVEST 7 IS IN AGREEMENT WITH TOMASZ PRUSZCZYNSKI, WHO HOLDS 25.99% STAKE OF SARE

* TOMASZ PRUSZCZYNSKI AND POLINVEST 7 ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFER FOR SARE‘S SHARES REPRESENTING UP TO A 74.01% STAKE IN COMPANY ON DEC.15

