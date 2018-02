Feb 22 (Reuters) - ERNE VENTURES SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THE COMPANY SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 1,120,000 SHARES OF EBC SOLICITORS FOR 459,200 ZLOTYS

* ANALYSIS CONDUCTED BY ERNE VENTURES SHOWS THAT IN 2018 EBC SOLICITORS WILL HAVE FUNDS IN THE AMOUNT OF AT LEAST 2.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SAID THAT WILL SEEK TO FOCUS FUTURE INVESTMENTS OF EBC SOLICITORS ON PROJECTS BASED ON BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY

