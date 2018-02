Feb 22 (Reuters) - IMAGIS SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT COURT OF APPEALS IN WARSAW DISMISSED MARCIN NIEWEGLOWSKI’S SUIT AND ADJUDGED IMAGIS WITH THE AMOUNT OF 900,000 ZLOTYS TOGETHER WITH STATUTORY INTEREST

* THE COURT ALSO DISMISSED THE COUNTERCLAIM FILED BY MARCIN NIEWEGLOWSKI AGAINST IMAGIS IN ITS ENTIRETY

* THE VERDICT IS FINAL

