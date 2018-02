BRIEF-Leone Film Group To Propose Two Share Capital Increases

Feb 22 (Reuters) - LEONE FILM GROUP:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT WILL PROPOSE TWO CAPITAL INCREASES TO SHAREHOLDERS

* FIRST CAPITAL INCREASE IS A CASH ONE RESERVED TO QUALIFIED AND INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AND AMOUNTS TO UP TO EUR 30 MLN

* SECOND CAPITAL INCREASE AMOUNTS TO UP TO EUR 1 MLN AND IS RESERVED TO PAOLO GENOVESE AND CAN BE SUBSCRIBED ALSO VIA THE PAYMENT OF DEBT

* THE SECOND CAPITAL INCREASE IS PART OF THE EXCLUSIVITY AGREEMENT SIGNED WITH FILM DIRECTOR GENOVESE

* WILL UPDATE ITS BUSINESS PLAN ONCE THE CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS IS COMPLETED

