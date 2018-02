Feb 23 (Reuters) - Meridia Real Estate III SOCIMI SA :

* ON THURSDAY REPORTED FY NET TURNOVER OF 8.7 MILLION EUROS

* FY OPERATIONAL RESULT AND PROVISIONAL RESULT FOR THE YEAR AT 12.2 MILLION EUROS

* NET ASSET VALUE 118.5 MILLION EUROS AT END-DEC.

