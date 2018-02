Feb 23 (Reuters) - Idea Bank SA:

* SAYS THAT IT WILL CORRECT ITS THIRD-QUARTER 2017 NON-CONSOLIDATED AND CONSOLIDATED RESULT BY 34.3 MILLION ZLOTYS GROSS (27.9 MILLION ZLOTYS NET)

* THE CORRECTION COMES AS IT HAS DECIDED TO RECOGNISE AN IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF 34.3 MILLION ZLOTYS AFTER REVIEWING ITS CREDIT PORTFOLIO AS AT END-SEPT.

* IT WILL PUBLISH CORRECTED REPORT FOR THE THIRD-QUARTER SEPARATELY

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)