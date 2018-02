Feb 26(Reuters) - PRFOODS:

* REPORTED ON SATURDAY 2017 12 MONTHS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED SALES WERE EUR 73.6 MLN , GROWING 55.2 PCT ON ANNUAL BASIS

* 2017 12 MONTHS EBITDA WAS 3.6 MILLION EUROS, GROWING BY 0.95 MILLION EUROS YEAR-ON-YEAR

* 2017 12 MONTHS NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO 1.4 MILLION EUROS

Source text :bit.ly/2ERfP9J

