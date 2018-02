Feb 26 (Reuters) - HEALTH ITALIA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY 2.5 MLN EUROS SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE SUBSCRIBED, 1.95 MLN SHARES WERE ISSUED

* SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WAS IN KIND TRANSFER, FOLLOWING WHICH HEALTH ITALIA INCREASED ITS STAKE IN BASIS SPA TO 99.66 PCT

* HEALTH ITALIA FREE FLOAT AFTER TRANSACTION IS 23.38 PCT

