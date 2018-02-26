NRW.Bank names leads for 3yr USD Reg S floater

LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - NRW.BANK, the explicitly guaranteed development agency of the GERMAN FEDERAL STATE OF NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA (NRW), rated Aa1/AA-/AAA/AA+ (all stable) by Moody‘s/S&P/Fitch/Dagong, has mandated BARCLAYS, JP Morgan, TD Securities and RBC Capital Markets to lead manage its upcoming 3-year USD FRN Reg S transaction.

Launch is expected in the near future, subject to market conditions.

Manufacturer target market (MiFID II product governance) is eligible counterparties, professional, and retail (all distribution channels). FCA/ICMA stabilisation.