BRIEF-Bobst Group FY EBIT Up 14.5% To CHF 119 Mln

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bobst Group SA:

* FY SALES INCREASED BY 5.7% TO CHF 1 529 MILLION

* FY OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) UP 14.5% TO CHF 119 MILLION

* FY NET RESULT UP 26.8% TO CHF 107 MILLION

* FY ORDER ENTRIES INCREASED 17% AND BACKLOG MORE THAN 20% COMPARED TO 2016

* DIVIDEND INCREASE PROPOSED TO CHF 2.60, UP FROM CHF 1.70 IN 2016

* EXPECTS FOR 2018 TO SLIGHTLY INCREASE SALES AND OPERATING RESULT (EBIT), IN LINE WITH UPDATED MID- TO LONG-TERM OBJECTIVES WHICH ARE SALES OF CHF 1 600 TO 1 700 MILLION, WITH AN OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) MARGIN OF AT LEAST 8%, AND A RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED (ROCE) OF AT LEAST 20%

Source text - bit.ly/2ETK53A

