BRIEF-Allreal Holding FY EBIT incl. revaluation gains Down At CHF 187.5 Mln

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Allreal Holding AG:

* FY TOTAL SALES CHF 603.4 MLN, DOWN 10.2 PCT

* FY OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) INCL. REVALUATION GAINS CHF 187.5 MLN, DOWN 29.4 PCT

* FY NET PROFIT INCLUDING REVALUATION GAINS FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR AMOUNTED TO CHF 129.2 MILLION, OR 25.6% BELOW THAT OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* EXPECTS OPERATING NET PROFIT FOR THE 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR TO BE REPORTED SLIGHTLY ABOVE THAT OF THE PERIOD UNDER REVIEW.

* WILL PROPOSE A HIGHER PROFIT DISTRIBUTION OF CHF 6.25 PER SHARE IN THE FORM OF A PAR VALUE REDUCTION

Source text - bit.ly/2HQGEs6

