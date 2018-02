Feb 27 (Reuters) - AGORA SA

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR TRANSFER OF PERPETUAL USUFRUCT OF A PROPERTY IN WARSAW

* TOTAL VALUE OF THE TRANSACTION IS 19.0 MILLION ZLOTYS NET

* THE TRANSACTION WILL HAVE A POSITIVE EFFECT ON THE COMPANY‘S OPERATING PROFIT AND WILL REACH 8.3 MILLION ZLOTYS IN Q1 OF 2018

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)