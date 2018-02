BRIEF-Senkron Guvenlik Signs Capital Participation And Share Loan Preliminary Agreement With GEM Co

Feb 27 (Reuters) - SENKRON GUVENLIK VE ILETISIM:

* SIGNS CAPITAL PARTICIPATION AND SHARE LOAN PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT WITH GEM INVESTMENTS AMERICA, LLC AND GEM GLOBAL YIELD

* GEM AGREES ON PARTICIPATING IN SHARE CAPITAL OF SENKRON GUVENLIK UP TO 47.0 MLN LIRA WITHIN 3 YEARS AFTER FINAL CONTRACT IS SIGNED

* WITHIN 5 YEARS, GEM CAN BUY 2.1 MILLION SHARES OF SENKRON GUVENLIK AT 1,93 LIRA PER SHARE

* WITHIN SCOPE OF CONTRACT, PARTNERSHIP RATIO OF GEM IN SENKRON GUVENLIK WILL NOT EXCEED 9.9 PERCENT

