BRIEF-Masmovil FY Adjusted Net Income Turns To Profit Of 97 Million Euros

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Masmovil Ibercom SA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY Q4 REVENUE 351.8 MILLION EUROS, UP 17 PERCENT FROM 300.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q4 RECURRENT EBITDA 69.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 28.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q4 ADJUSTED NET INCOME 51.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 39.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY ADJUSTED NET INCOME 96.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS OF 36.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY INCOME STATEMENT INCLUDES A NON-CASH CHARGE OF 142 MILLION EUROS LINKED TO THE ACS CONVERTIBLE

* SEES 2018 SERVICE REVENUES TO GROW BY 10 PERCENT VERSUS 2017 ON POST-IFRS15 BASIS

* SEES 2018 RECURRENT EBITDA (BEFORE ONE-OFFS) AT 300 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 238 MILLION EUROS IN 2017

* SEES 2018 NET INFRASTRUCTURE CAPEX ABOUT 305 MILLION EUROS

* SEES TO SUSTAIN ITS GROWTH PROFILE IN 2018, DESPITE THE IMPACT OF THE IMPLEMENTATION OF IFRS15

* SEES 2018 NET INCREASE IN SUBSCRIBERS BY OVER 800,000

Source text:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)