Feb 28 (Reuters) - PRISMI SPA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY PRELIMINARY TURNOVER OF EUR 15.1 MLN VS EUR 12.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY PRELIMINARY EBITDA EUR 1.2 MLN VS EUR 1.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* ISSUES 2018-2020 BUSINESS PLAN

* TARGETS REVENUE OF EUR 21.2 MLN IN 2018

* TARGETS EBITDA MARGIN OF 23 PCT IN 2018

* TARGETS REVENUE OF EUR 25 MLN IN 2020

* TARGETS EBITDA MARGIN OF 30 PCT IN 2020

* BOARD APPROVES THE ISSUE OF UP TO 4.0 MLN NO-PAR VALUE SHARES WITH WARRANTS AT THE PRICE OF EUR 1.24 PER SHARE

* TOTAL VALUE OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE IS EUR 5.0 MLN

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)