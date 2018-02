Feb 28 (Reuters) - 4FUN MEDIA SA

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT HAS APPOINTED ROSS NEWENS TO THE POST OF CHAIRMAN OF MANAGEMENT BOARD

* CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD, RAFAL BARAN, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF 4FUN MEDIA GROUP

