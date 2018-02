BRIEF-KB Dom Unit Files For Bankruptcy

Feb 28 (Reuters) - KORPORACJA BUDOWLANA DOM SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT ITS UNIT, KORPORACJA BUDOWLANA DOM SP. Z O.O., FILED TO DISTRICT COURT IN GDANSK FOR OPENING REHABILITATION PROCEEDINGS AND FOR BANKRUPTCY DUE TO INABILITY TO SETTLE MONEY OBLIGATIONS

* THE APPLICATIONS FOLLOW REVISION OF BUDGETS OF CONTRACTS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORKS WHICH CAN DECREASE BY ABOUT 13.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ON FEB. 27 THE COMPANY RECEIVED INFORMATION FROM ING BANK SLASKI CONCERNING DECREASING AVAILABLE CREDIT LIMIT BY 1.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

