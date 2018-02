BRIEF-Mediacap's Unit To Sign Deal With OBI And Superhobby

Feb 28 (Reuters) - MEDIACAP SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THE COMPANY‘S UNIT, TALENTMEDIA SP. Z O.O., ENTERED FINAL STAGES OF NEGOTIATING CONDITIONS OF CONTRACT WITH OBI CENTRALA SYSTEMOWA SP. Z O. O. AND SUPERHOBBY MARKET BUDOWLANY SP. Z O.O.

* DEAL IS FOR MARKETING CAMPAIGN FOR OBI AND ASSORTMENT AVAILABLE IN THE CLIENT‘S STORES

* ESTIMATED VALUE OF DEAL TO REACH OVER 3% OF REVENUE REPORTED IN CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR PREVIOUS YEAR

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)