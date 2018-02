BRIEF-Eurocash Plans To Add 900 Stores To Its Network By 2023

Feb 28 (Reuters) - EUROCASH SA:

* SAYS IN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS GROUP TOGETHER WITH FRANCHISEES PLANS TO OPEN ABOUT 900 NEW STORES AIMED AT BECOMING THE LARGEST SUPERMARKET CHAIN IN POLAND

* AS A RESULT ITS TOTAL NETWORK OF PROXIMITY STORES COULD REACH ABOUT 2,400

* ESTIMATES THAT TOTAL INVESTMENT EXPENDITURES FOR DEVELOPMENT OF THE RETAIL NETWORK WILL AMOUNT TO 1-2 BILLION ZLOTYS

* COSTS OPTIMISING PROGRAM LAUNCHED IN 2017 SHOULD BRING ABOUT 150 MILLION ZLOTYS SAVINGS BY 2020

* AS FOR NEW PROJECTS, PLANS TO FOCUS ON “BIG BEN” FORMAT AND EXPAND DELIVERY OF FRESH PRODUCTS TO ALL FRANCHISE NETWORKS

