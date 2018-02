BRIEF-Star Fitness Raises Share Capital, Creates New Unit

Feb 28 (Reuters) - STAR FITNESS SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING GAVE ITS CONSENT TO THE MANAGEMENT BOARD TO SEPARATION OF AN ORGANISED PART OF COMPANY AND ITS CONTRIBUTION IN KIND TO A NEWLY CREATED SUBSIDIARY

* THE NEW SUBSIDIARY TO CARRY OUT ACTIVITY INVOLVING THE PROVISION OF RENTAL AND TENANCY SERVICES

* EGM RESOLVES TO RAISE COMPANY‘S SHARE CAPITAL TO 4,417,420 ZLOTYS FROM 2,317,419 ZLOTYS BY ISSUANCE OF 6 MILLION SERIES M SHARES AND 15 MILLION SERIES O SHARES IN PRIVATE OFFER

* EGM SETS ISSUE PRICES OF SERIES M AND SERIES O SHARES AT 1.0 ZLOTY PER SHARE AND 0.2 ZLOTY PER SHARE RESPECTIVELY

* SERIES M AND SERIES O SHARES TO PARTICIPATE IN DIVIDEND FROM JUNE 1, 2018

