Feb 28 (Reuters) - UNIFIED FACTORY SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT FILED PROSPECTUS TO KNF (POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY) CONCERNING APPLICATION FOR MOVING TRADING OF SERIES A, B, C, D, E, F SHARES TO MAIN MARKET OF WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE FROM NEWCONNECT MARKET

* CHANGE OF TRADING MARKET WILL NOT BE COMBINED WITH THE ISSUE OF NEW SHARES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)