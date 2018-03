BRIEF-Ascom Holding FY Net Result Turns To Profit Of CHF 25.9 Million

March 1 (Reuters) - ASCOM HOLDING AG:

* FY NET REVENUE OF CHF 309.7 MILLION WITH A GROWTH RATE OF 3.1% (2.3% AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES)

* FY INCOMING ORDERS OF CHF 324.8 MILLION WITH A GROWTH RATE OF 7.2% (6.4% AT CONSTANT CURRENCIES)

* FY GROUP PROFIT OF CHF 25.9 MILLION COMPARED TO A GROUP LOSS OF CHF 145.7 MILLION FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2016

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL - CHF 0.45 PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK 2018: 3-6% REVENUE GROWTH; EBITDA MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR, UP TO AROUND 15%

* OUTLOOK 2020 (MID-TERM TARGET): 7-10% REVENUE GROWTH WITH THE AMBITION TO REACH AN EBITDA MARGIN OF AROUND 20%

