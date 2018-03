March 1 (Reuters) - INVL Technology :

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY NET PROFIT FOR 2017, TAKING INTO ACCOUNT A REVALUATION OF FINANCIAL ASSETS, EUR 3.4 MLN.

* EQUITY CAPITAL EUR 23.1 MLN OR EUR 1.90 PER SHARE, AT THE END OF 2017, UP 17.3 PER CENT DURING THE YEAR.

