March 1 (Reuters) - EXCEET GROUP SE:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY FY TOTAL GROUP SALES AT EUR 143.4 MILLION (2016: EUR 135.3 MILLION)

* FY EBITDA AMOUNTED TO EUR 9.5 MILLION (2016: EUR 8.1 MILLION)

* 2018 SALES SHOULD AT LEAST RISE IN ACCORDANCE TO MARKET GROWTH, WHICH COULD GAIN ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM. THIS SHOULD INCREASE THE EBITDA-MARGIN VISIBLY IN 2018 SUPPORTED BY COST-EFFICIENT CORPORATE STRUCTURES

