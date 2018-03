March 1 (Reuters) - AS ROMA SPA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY H1 REVENUE EUR 124.0 MLN VS EUR 88.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 40.3 MLN VS LOSS EUR 53.4 MLN YEAR AGO

* THE BOARD DECIDED TO SET THE AMOUNT OF ITS CAPITAL INCREASE AT EUR 115.0 MILLION

