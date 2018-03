March 1 (Reuters) - ALTUS TOWARZYSTWO FUNDUSZY INWESTYCYJNYCH SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT COMPANY‘S MANAGEMENT WILL RECOMMEND SPENDING 90% OF FY NET PROFIT ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OR REPURCHASE OF COMPANY‘S OWN SHARES

* REMAINING 10% OF FY NET PROFIT SHALL BE MOVED TO RESERVE CAPITAL AND SPENT ON SOCIAL GOALS AS PER COMPANY‘S STATUTE

* COMPANY REPORTED FY NET PROFIT OF 100.7 MILLION ZLOTYS

