March 1, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Emirate of Sharjah hires banks for sukuk offering

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (IFR) - The Emirate of Sharjah has mandated banks for a US dollar sukuk transaction, according to a lead.

The issuer has hired HSBC as global coordinator, and as a joint lead manager and bookrunner alongside Dubai Islamic Bank, Sharjah Islamic Bank and Standard Chartered.

Fixed income investor meetings will take place in the UAE and UK, commencing March 4.

A benchmark fixed-rate single or dual-tranche sukuk offering across five, seven and/or 10 years will follow.

The emirate is rated A3 by Moody’s and BBB+ by S&P.

Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
