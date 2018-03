BRIEF-IndygoTech Minerals Publishes Recovery Plan

March 1 (Reuters) - INDYGOTECH MINERALS SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT THE COMPANY PUBLISHED RECOVERY PLAN FOLLOWING RESOLUTION OF WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE SA ON CLASSIFYING COMPANY‘S SHARES TO ALERT LIST SEGMENT FOR THE SECOND TIME IN A ROW

* UNDER RECOVERY PLAN THE COMPANY WANTS TO FOCUS ON ITS PRODUCTS FOR ENERGY INDUSTRY LIKE CERAMIC ISOLATES OF MEDIUM AND HIGH VOLTAGES, CERAMIC PROPPANTS AND FRACTURING FLUIDS

* COMPANY PLANS TO DEVELOP NEW ADVANCED MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, SUCH AS BIOCERAMIC COMPONENTS FOR HUMAN SKELETAL SYSTEM, IN PARTICULAR FOR HIP JOINTS

* COMPANY‘S UNIT WISENTLAB SA WILL BE OF CENTRAL IMPORTANCE FOR THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE COMPANY‘S GOALS AS THIS UNIT IS COMPANY‘S R&D CENTRE

* INDYGOTECH MINERALS ALSO PLANS TO BUY BACK ITS OWN SHARES FOR UP TO 3 MILLION ZLOTYS WITHIN 24 MONTHS

