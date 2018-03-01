Saudi Arabia debt management office meets investors in London - sources

LONDON, March 1 (IFR) - The Saudi Arabia debt management office is meeting investors this week in London to provide updates on the sovereign’s debt plans, according to investor sources.

“We’re hoping to meet them tomorrow,” said one investor.

A second investor, however, has decided against meeting the team from the DMO.

“It’s more a marketing exercise than real new information,” he said.

At the same time, a host of Saudi Arabian government officials and business leaders are in London as part of a Goldman Sachs conference. They include Fahad Al Saif, president of the DMO, Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, chairman of the Saudi Capital Market Authority, and Khalid Al-Hussan, CEO of Saudi Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Robert Hogg and Sudip Roy, editing by Alice Gledhill)