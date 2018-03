BRIEF-Gemalto FY Profit From Operations at EUR 310‍​ Mln, down 32% YOY

March 2 (Reuters) - GEMALTO NV:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY ITS FY REVENUE AT EUR 2.97‍​ BLN VS EUR 3.13 BLN YEAR AGO

* FY GROSS PROFIT EUR 1.11‍​ BLN VS EUR 1.27 BLN YR AGO

* FY PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS EUR 310‍​ MLN VS EUR 453 MLN YR AGO

* IN 2018 CO EXPECTS DOUBLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH IN THE IDENTITY, IOT & CYBERSECURITY SEGMENT AND STABLE PFO MARGIN FOR THE SMARTCARDS & ISSUANCE SEGMENT

* IN 2018 MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT GROWTH IN PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS EXPECTED AT GEMALTO LEVEL

* ON DEC 17, GEMALTO AND THALES ANNOUNCED THEIR INTENTION TO COMBINE THEIR OPERATIONS: THE COMBINATION PROCESS IS ON TRACK

