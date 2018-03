March 2(Reuters) - CLASS EDITORI SPA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY IT HAS SOLD TO STARTIP SRL (WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF TAMBURI INVESTMENT PARTNERS SPA) A MINORITY STAKE IN TELESIA SPA FOR EUR 1.492 MILLION

* FOLLOWING THE TRANSACTION CLASS EDITORI HAS DECREASED ITS STAKE IN TELESIA TO 65.74% FROM 77.17% PREVIOUSLY HELD

