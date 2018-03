BRIEF-Mediacontech Updates On Acquisition Of Europa Investimenti By Arrow Global Group

March 2 (Reuters) - MEDIACONTECH SPA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ARROW GLOBAL GROUP HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH CONSIVAL AND CAMARGO FOR THE ACQUISITION OF 100 PCT OF EUROPA INVESTIMENTI

* CONSIVAL AND CAMARGO ARE OWNED BY THE CURRENT MANAGEMENT TEAM OF EUROPA INVESTIMENTI

* AGREEMENT ENVISAGES ALSO THE SUBSCRIPTION BY ARROW GLOBAL GROUP OF A CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUROPA INVESTIMENTI

* EUROPA INVESTIMENTI HOLDS A 72.1 PCT STAKE IN VEGAGEST SGR SPA

* EUROPA INVESTIMENTI GROUP ALSO INCLUDES EUROPA INVESTIMENTI SPECIAL SITUATIONS (EISS), WHICH OWNS A CONTROLLING STAKE IN MEDIACONTECH

* EISS WILL NOT BE PART OF THE ACQUISITION BY ARROW GLOBAL GROUP AND WILL BE TRANSFERRED OUTSIDE EUROPA INVESTIMENTI BEFORE THE COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION

* EXPECTS TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN H1 2018

